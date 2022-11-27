A 40-year-old woman and her 13-year-old daughter, both from Fontana, died after being struck by a vehicle while walking in Bloomington on Nov. 26, and a suspect was arrested in connection with the case, the California Highway Patrol said.
The incident took place at about 3:46 p.m., when a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound at an unknown rate of speed and struck a parked car along the north curb of Hawthorne Avenue, east of Palm Lane.
As a result of the collision, the parked vehicle subsequently collided into three pedestrians walking westbound along the north curb of Hawthorne.
Two of the pedestrians — Gloria Cardenas and her daughter Mireya Cardenas — succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced deceased on scene by emergency medical personnel.
A third person was also hit by the vehicle, but that person's condition was not known.
The driver, who was identified as Josue E. Navarro, was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, gross vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
----- A FUNDRAISER for the family of Gloria and Mireya Cardenas has been created by Juan Cardenas, Gloria’s son.
“I am trying to raise money for my mother and sister's funeral expenses,” Juan Cardenas said on a GoFundMe page. “Any help, even the tiniest amount, will help tremendously.”
To access the fundraiser, visit:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-the-gloria-mireya-cardenas
