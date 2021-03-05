Fontana Unified School District has approved a phased return to in-person instruction for elementary school students, with plans to welcome transitional kindergarteners through second-grade students back to campus on April 5 and grades three to five on April 12, according to a news release issued by the district on March 5.
The target return date was approved alongside a modified hybrid instructional model, which would consist of three cohorts of students, by the Board of Education during a March 3 special meeting.
“We believe that having students return to in-person instruction is most beneficial to their academic success and socio-emotional well-being, and we are thrilled to begin the process of welcoming students back to our campuses,” Fontana Unified Superintendent Randal S. Bassett said. “As we prepare to welcome elementary school students back in April, we want to assure our community that the health and safety of our students, employees and families remains at the forefront of our efforts.”
Under the approved instructional model, each class would be split into Cohorts A, B and C in order to meet social distancing requirements:
• Cohort A would receive in-person instruction on Mondays and Tuesdays while Cohort B is engaged in distance learning.
• Wednesdays would be dedicated to wellness and attendance checks, as well as teacher/administrator-directed time. Deep cleaning and sanitation would also take place on Wednesdays, along with Friday evenings or Saturdays.
• Cohort B would attend in-person instruction on Thursdays and Fridays while Cohort A participates in distance learning.
• Cohort C would consist of students who choose to remain in distance learning, Monday through Friday, with Wednesdays dedicated to wellness and attendance checks.
Students, teachers and staff will be expected to continue following the district’s COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, which are outlined in its COVID-19 Safety Plan.
As the district divides students into cohorts, it will consider factors such as students’ locations, keeping siblings together, and addressing specific learning needs, the FUSD said.
The district said it will continue to seek input from families, teachers and staff on the specifics of the modified hybrid instructional model ahead of the return to campus in April.
Following the current guidance from state and county health officials, the district's middle and high school students will continue with distance learning at this time.
The district will continue to update families and employees on its phased return to in-person instruction as new information becomes available. For more information, visit www.fusd.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.