The Fontana Unified School District made a detailed announcement on its website on July 16 regarding the proposed reopening options for the 2020-2021 school year, which is scheduled to begin in early August.
All of the district's plans are temporarily on hold because on July 17, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced restrictions on the opening of schools due to the recent rise in coronavirus cases in several counties in the state, including San Bernardino County.
"Schools located in counties that are on CA's Monitoring List must NOT physically open for in-person instruction until their county has come off the Monitoring List for 14 consecutive days," Newsom said on social media.
So for right now, the FUSD will be implementing a Distance Learning model for all students.
The district, which has been involved in lengthy discussions over how best to reopen schools safely during the pandemic, is proposing to offer two options for families to choose from (once the county moves off Newsom's watch list):
• Option 1 is called the Flexible Learning Program.
"This program allows us to adjust our learning model depending on the current situation with COVID-19," the FUSD said. "As the situation changes, we can transition our students from Distance Learning to a Hybrid Model with in-person instruction two days a week, and eventually back to the Traditional model."
• Option 2 is the Virtual Learning Program, which has some similarities to the model in place during the period of March through May of the past school year, but is considered an improvement.
"For those families who would prefer to keep their students learning from home throughout this school year, we will also offer 100 percent Virtual Learning Program. This new virtual learning program is a self-paced program where independent learners can thrive. Through this program, students will learn in an asynchronous learning environment with teacher and parent support," the district said.
Option 1 is deemed "flexible" because it is based on a process involving four stages determined by health officials:
• Stage 1 -- Essential services only: Limited staff allowed on site, schools not open to the public (including students and parents). This is a 100 percent Distance Learning model.
• Stage 2 -- Essential plus: Staff allowed on site, students meet with teachers by appointment only. This is also a Distance Learning Model and will be the one adopted by the district for the start of the school year.
• Stage 3 -- Transitional: Students and staff allowed on campus with small groups (cohorts), with proper safety protocols in place. This is a Hybrid Model (two days at school, three days distance learning).
• Stage 4 -- Traditional: Students and staff return to traditional instruction without restrictions, attending school sites five days a week.
Parents are urged to visit www.fusd.net for more information.
----- IN A SURVEY taken earlier this summer, the FUSD's parents overwhelmingly were in favor of a reopening plan which involved having students receive at least some in-class instruction, which would fit the Stage 3 "Transitional" Hybrid Model. Many parents, in fact, liked the idea of having students return to school full-time -- the Stage 4 "Traditional" model -- but district officials made it clear that it would be impossible to implement this plan right away.
Since that original survey was taken, however, some parents -- as well as some teachers -- have pushed back against the Hybrid scenario, saying that because of a recent spike in coronavirus infections in Fontana, schools should return to the 100 percent Distance Learning Model in order to maintain the highest safety standards (Stage 1 or 2). This would mean no students would go to the school sites, at least until health officials believe the coronavirus threat has lessened.
----- UNDER the Stage 3 "Transitional" Model (which is likely to be implemented eventually), teachers and staff will be allowed on-site. Students in grades preschool through 12 will also be allowed on-site in smaller groups (cohorts) as the risk of COVID-19 exposure still exists. Student class size would be reduced in half to allow for social distancing. Mandatory safety protocols would remain in place. The school sites would be open to the general public by appointment only. All students will receive their instruction through either the Flexible Learning Hybrid model of two days in-person and three days of Distance Learning or remain in the 100 percent Virtual Learning program.
In this Hybrid plan, students would go to school either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday. During the remaining three days, students would have the ability to ask teachers questions during their scheduled "Student Support Time."
"This Hybrid program allows us to keep the number of students in each classroom reduced so that we can observe social distancing and minimize large group settings. Wednesdays and Saturdays would be sanitation days so that classrooms would be cleaned and sanitized between uses by each group of students," the district said.
