Fontana residents will be pleased to know that there is some good news regarding the coronavirus pandemic. But unfortunately, there is some bad news as well.
First the good news:
• The number of new COVID-19 cases has declined in the past month in Fontana, as well as in San Bernardino County as a whole, according to the county's website. Fontana has had 37,377 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and the county has had 278,802 as of Feb. 8.
• The number of hospitalizations has also decreased, meaning that more room is being made available for patients in hospitals.
• The vaccination process, while very slow, is steadily picking up steam, as evidenced by the "super-site" event at which thousands of people received doses on Feb. 2 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana. Vaccinations are being made available on weekdays at the Ontario Convention Center in Ontario and at the Ayala Park Community Center in Bloomington, as well as other locations.
But here is the bad news:
• The coronavirus remains a deadly menace. The number of COVID-19 deaths in Fontana has increased sharply and stands at 246 as of Feb. 8. In each of the past two weeks, there were 32 deaths in Fontana. In San Bernardino County, the total number of deaths has risen to 2,141.
• Health officials are worried about the Super Bowl on Feb. 7 turning out to be a "super spreader" event, because there were indications that some large family gatherings took place on that day. A lack of social distancing had contributed to a huge jump in the number of cases in November and December, prior to the ensuing decline in January.
• Officials are also concerned about reports of new strains of the coronavirus, including the highly contagious U.K. variant which has been detected in Big Bear.
• In addition, experts are identifying factors which are resulting in a relatively higher percentage of minorities being affected by COVID-19. About two-thirds of Fontana residents are Hispanic.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted existing inequities in health that are the result of structural racism and poverty, and the disproportionate prevalence of underlying conditions such as asthma and heart disease among Latinos and African Americans," said a statement on the California Department of Health website.
----- STATE OFFICIALS are urging residents to continue to protect themselves by adhering to these prevention measures:
• If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.
• If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available.
• Get vaccinated when it's your turn.
• Stay home except for essential activities and follow state and local public health guidance.
• Wear a cloth face mask when out in public.
• Avoid non-essential travel and stay close to home; self-quarantine for 10 days after arrival if you leave the state.
• Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work, school and other people if you feel ill.
For more information about the coronavirus in San Bernardino County, visit sbcovid19.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.