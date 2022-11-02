Investigators are seeking the public’s help in solving the shooting death of a teenager at a party in Bloomington in the early morning hours of Nov. 1, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The department is looking to locate and identify a "person of interest" in the murder of 15-year-old Robert Plyley. A photograph of this person of interest is being released and anyone knowing the identity or whereabouts of this person is asked to contact Detective David Carpenter at (909) 890-4904 or We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.
The incident occurred at 1:03 a.m., deputies from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station responded to the 10600 block of Geronimo Avenue. When deputies arrived, they located Plyley, a resident of Rancho Cucamonga who attended Alta Loma High School, lying on a driveway with a gunshot wound.
Medical aid was rendered and Plyley was transported to a local hospital. Plyley succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased a short time later.
Investigators with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, determined that a large party had taken place at the location and several fights broke out, during which time Plyley was shot.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with additional information about this case or who may have video from the party, regardless of whether or not it captured the fight or shooting, is asked to contact Detective Carpenter.
