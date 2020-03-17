Lobbies of city offices in Fontana will be closed to the public through May 1 or until further notice due to the coronavirus threat, the city announced on March 17.
Lobbies at City Hall, the Police Department, Development Services Organization (DSO) , Human Resources, Community Services Office, and Public Works will not be open, but staff will be on-site during normal business hours to carry out essential duties.
----- CITY HALL will transition to online services; residents and businesses are encouraged to call the main line at (909) 350-7600 or visit fontana.org to view the services available online.
----- AT THE POLICE DEPARTMENT, the phone outside of the door is operational and can be used to access police services. The city encourages everyone to call (909) 350-7700 for non-emergency police assistance and 911 for emergency assistance.
The Police Department has dedicated extra resources to take police reports over the phone so that residents do not need to leave the safety and comfort of their homes, the city said.
----- AT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES ORGANIZATION, all services requiring in-person visits or public service assistance will be made available via phone, online, or through email. For permit and application submissions, call (909) 350-7640 to make an appointment. Residential inspections are subject to a case-by-case basis. Building and Safety, Planning and Engineering divisions will accept plans and applications electronically. The divisions can be reached directly at:
General: (909) 350-6711
Building and Safety: (909) 350-7640
Planning: (909) 350-6718
Engineering: (909) 350-7610
Human Resources: All applicant inquiries can be made at HR@fontana.org or (909) 350-7650.
----- IN REGARD TO COMMUNITY SERVICES, city parks will remain accessible to the public, and their maintenance and upkeep will continue with additional cleaning services
All community and neighborhood centers are closed through May 1. As a result, all recreational programs, activities, classes and sports fields rentals have been canceled until further notice.
For more information, call (909) 349-6900.
Although the Fontana Community Senior Center will be closed, senior transportation services will remain operational, though limited to 10 passengers per vehicle.
The city is in the process of implementing a home-bound meals program for seniors already registered in the program.
----- AT THE PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT, the City of Fontana Household Hazardous Waste facility will be closed until Monday, April 6.
If residents would like to submit service requests, they are encouraged to use the Access Fontana app on their mobile device.
To request services during business hours Monday through Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., call (909) 350-6760
After business hours emergencies, call (909) 350-7700
For Environmental Control Services, call (909) 428-8805
For deliveries during business hours, call (909) 350-6760
----- CITY MEETINGS will move forward as scheduled, following the CDC guidelines for social distancing. Those unable to attend can submit their public comments to publiccomments@fontana.org before the meeting. As a reminder, all meetings are live-streamed at fontana.org. For more information, call the City Clerk’s office at (909) 350-7602.
"We have implemented these preventive measures to ensure that we limit the exposure of the virus. We are continuously monitoring the recommendations coming from the Centers for Disease Control and our federal, state, and local partners and will adjust our response as needed," the city said.
