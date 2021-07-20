A man riding a motorcycle was hospitalized in critical condition after being involved in a traffic collision in Fontana on July 20, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 4:40 p.m., Fontana Police dispatch received a call in regard to the incident at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Citrus Avenue. Officers arrived and determined the collision was between a sedan and a motorcycle.
The motorcycle had been traveling northbound on Citrus and collided with the sedan just north of Foothill. The motorcycle rider was unresponsive when police and paramedics arrived, and he was transported to a local hospital.
All parties stayed on scene and DUI was not a factor, said Fontana P.D. Public Information Officer Kevin Anderson.
