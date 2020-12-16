A man died after being accidentally shot while he was driving a vehicle in Fontana on Dec. 15, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division and the Fontana Police Department.
At 7:17 p.m., officers and emergency medical personnel responded to Mango Avenue and Foothill Boulevard to investigate the report of a two-vehicle traffic collision.
When they arrived, they found Samuel Medina Campos, a 28-year-old resident of Fontana, with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 7:51 p.m.
Police determined that a passenger in the rear of the vehicle, Rodolfo Medina, 28, was handling a firearm and accidentally fired it, striking the victim. The firearm was recovered and Medina was arrested, police said.
There were no other injuries as a result of the vehicle collision, police said.
