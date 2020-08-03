An 82-year-old man died after being hit by a vehicle in the western unincorporated area of Fontana on Aug. 3, authorities said.
Shortly before 2 p.m., the California Highway Patrol and the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the 13300 block of Arrow Route and found the man lying in the middle of the street.
After an investigation, the CHP determined that the man was crossing the street on a motor scooter to go to his mailbox when he was struck by a white van in the westbound lane.
Emergency medical responders pronounced the man deceased at the scene. He was identified later as Vicente Delgado.
The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation. The CHP said the incident was believed to be an accident.
