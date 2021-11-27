A 68-year-old man died and paramedics were injured in a traffic collision involving a pickup truck and an American Medical Response ambulance in southern Fontana on Nov. 26, authorities said.
The incident occurred at 10:19 a.m. in the 13000 block of Jurupa Avenue.
When Fontana Police Department officers arrived, they discovered significant damage to the ambulance. In addition, the pickup truck had rolled over and the driver and a dog were trapped inside.
San Bernardino County Fire/Medics arrived and pronounced the 69-year-old male driver deceased. He was later identified as Malcolm Erbst of Apple Valley, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division. The dog had significant injuries and was put to sleep on the scene by an animal control officer.
The paramedics inside the ambulance were treated for moderate injuries and transported to area hospitals.
The Fontana P.D.'s Major Accident Investigation Team was investigating this crash, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
