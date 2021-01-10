A 36-year-old Fontana man was shot to death in San Bernardino on Jan. 10, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 4:41 a.m., the Dispatch Center received a call of a shooting in the 1200 block of West 21st Street. Officers found the victim, who was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
He was later identified as Horacio Gutierrez Marcial, police said.
The motive for the shooting remains unclear. No suspects are in custody.
"As our detectives investigated this matter, they located evidence that may suggest there may be another victim from this incident," said Sgt. John Echevarria in an updated news release on Jan. 11. "We are asking our community for anyone with any additional witness or suspect information to contact the assigned detectives so that they can investigate all possible leads."
Persons with information are urged to call Detective Campos at (909) 384-5619 /campos_er@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.