A motorcyclist died after being struck by a vehicle in Fontana on Nov. 16, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 9 a.m., police received a call of a traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a white vehicle, said Officer Kevin Anderson.
The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Arrow and the motorcycle was heading northbound on Locust Avenue. The vehicle struck the motorcycle, continued eastbound through the intersection, and then made a U-turn. The vehicle was last seen going northbound on Locust.
The motorcycle rider was transported to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. He may have been run over a second time by a vehicle, police said.
The Fontana P.D. is continuing to investigate the incident.
