The suspect who allegedly killed his wife in Fontana on Sept. 26 died in a shootout with law enforcement in the High Desert area on the morning of Sept. 27, and his teenage daughter also died during the incident, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The suspect, 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano, was reportedly seen driving his truck on the southbound Interstate 15 Freeway and was pursued by deputies prior to the shootout.
The suspect allegedly fired shots at the deputies and drove off the road at the Main Street exit in Hesperia.
At that time, a passenger got out of the truck wearing tactical gear, ran toward the deputies, and was struck by gunfire. The passenger was later identified as the suspect's daughter, 15-year-old Savanna Graziano. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.
There were no reports of injuries to law enforcement.
Anthony Graziano was suspected of shooting his wife to death in Fontana in a domestic violence-related incident and then fleeing with his daughter on Monday. The shooting took place in the area of Cypress Avenue and Mallory Drive.
Got the amber alert hope they found the girl
