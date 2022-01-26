The number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in San Bernardino County continues to rise, health officials said.
On Jan. 26, the county’s COVID-19 dashboard showed that there have been a total of 479,859 cases, a large increase from the 436,750 that had been reported on Jan. 19, due to the highly-transmissible Omicron variant.
The number of deaths went up from 6,215 to 6,232 over that seven-day period.
The county said there were 1,265 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients in hospitals as of Jan. 21.
In Fontana, the number of cases jumped from 55,190 on Jan. 19 to 60,124 on Jan. 26. Since the pandemic began in early 2020, 656 Fontana residents have died from COVID-19.
Although hospitalizations have greatly increased over the past month, hospitals in the county are still in a better situation than they were during the height of the surge in January of 2021.
Terry Kanakri, a senior media relations specialist for Kaiser Permanente Southern California Region, said in a statement:
“We have between 200 to 250 patients with COVID infections in our two hospitals in Fontana and Ontario, and the number is generally stable to declining. We also have additional hospital capacity available should the number of COVID or non-COVID patients increase.”
Health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated for COVID-19 so that infection rates can decrease.
For more information about vaccinations and testing, visit sbcovid19.com or call (909) 387-3911.
