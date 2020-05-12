Fontana did not see an increase in the number of coronavirus cases or deaths in the daily San Bernardino County COVID-19 report on May 12.
Fontana has 350 confirmed cases and 10 deaths associated with COVID-19, officials said.
Overall in the county, 3,078 cases have been confirmed and 120 persons have died from COVID-19.
The number of cases in the county has doubled once every 12.8 days.
In the county, 32,568 persons have been tested for coronavirus and 9.5 percent of them have been infected.
