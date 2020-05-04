San Bernardino County achieved a small but still significant milestone on May 4 because no new confirmed coronavirus cases were reported since May 2, according to the county's website.
The number of cases in the county stayed at 2,182, and the number of deaths related to COVID-19 remained at 97.
Fontana had 257 cases and seven deaths due to coronavirus.
The City of San Bernardino had the most cases with 263.
Throughout the month of April, the number of coronavirus cases had been increasing steadily in the county. Health officials had expected that the case total would rise during that time period because of the increase in testing that was taking place.
