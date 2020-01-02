Heroes Warehouse has found a new home.
The award-winning nonprofit organization, which has helped thousands of previously homeless veterans, was being forced to leave Fontana this month.
However, Frontier Communications has offered Heroes Warehouse the free use of a section of its facility.
"They have a 30,000-square-foot warehouse in Ontario and would like to share with us so we can continue our mission," said Mary Kelly-Mohr, executive director of Heroes Warehouse. "We should be able to start moving over next week."
The group has been operating out of a warehouse in Fontana since November of 2012. Leo and Karen Taylor donated their 7,000-square-foot warehouse at no cost, but the property has now been sold, creating the need for a new location.
For seven years, the organization has helped close to 5,000 families by providing them with free furniture and essentials such as towels, cooking utensils, and small appliances.
State Sen. Connie Leyva honored Heroes Warehouse as the 20th State Senate District “Nonprofit of the Year" in 2017.
Persons interested in helping Heroes Warehouse can visit www.heroeswarehouse.org, call (909) 714-2640, or email heroeswarehouse@gmail.com
