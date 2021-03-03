The number of new infections of COVID-19 continues to decline, although the number of deaths is still rising, according to the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health.
As of March 3, a total of 38,726 confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Fontana, and there had been 330 deaths since the pandemic began early last year.
After a huge spike in cases during November, December, and January, the rate of increase dropped dramatically in February in Fontana as well as in the county as a whole.
There had been 287,055 cases and 2,959 deaths reported in the county as of March 3.
The county is providing free coronavirus testing at the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue in Fontana on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In addition, the state is offering free coronavirus testing at the Jack Bulik Center, 16581 Filbert Street in Fontana on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Testing is by appointment only. To set up an appointment, visit sbcovid19.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.