An armed man who was an off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy died after being shot by Fontana Police Department officers during an incident at Sierra Lakes Golf Club on Aug. 15, authorities said.
The suspect was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound and was confirmed deceased on Aug. 16.
He was later identified as Alejandro Diaz, a 45-year-old Fontana resident, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. An autopsy will determine the exact cause of death, the Sheriff’s Department said.
No officers were injured in the incident, according to Fontana P.D. Public Information Officer Jason Delair.
At 3:48 p.m., officers responded to the 16600 block of Colonial Drive in the northern area of Fontana in reference to a "shots fired" call at a residence, Delair said.
The reporting party stated that a man shot his gun inside a house. The man then left, walking from the residence while carrying two handguns with him, police said.
Officers encountered the man on the golf course and an officer-involved shooting occurred, Delair said.
The Sheriff’s Department will be investigating the incident.
“The Fontana Police Department is cooperating fully with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office and the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office, who assumed the investigation,” the Fontana P.D. said in a statement. “The Fontana Police Department understands the impact this incident has on our community and law enforcement as a whole and are dedicated to maintaining open lines of communication and fostering trust with our community as we work through this challenging situation.”
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details are available for release, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.