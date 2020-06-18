Health officials are concerned in San Bernardino County because of a sudden sharp increase in the rate of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations recently.
On June 18, the county reported 440 more cases, the largest one-day increase since the pandemic began, bringing the total to 8,454.
Because cases have also risen statewide, the California Department of Public Health announced that face coverings are now required in public spaces, with certain exceptions.
The City of San Bernardino has been particularly affected by COVID-19 during the month of June and now has seen its case total rise to 1,348, the most of any city in the county. Chino has 1,139 cases and Fontana has 901.
The county has 230 deaths related to coronavirus. Redlands has the most deaths with 37, followed by Ontario with 30, Yucaipa with 25, and Fontana and Colton with 17 apiece.
The number of coronavirus hospitalizations had been relatively stable throughout the month of May. But in June, hospitalizations abruptly went up from 148 on June 1 to 229 on June 16.
A total of 99,719 PCR coronavirus tests have been administered in the county, and 8.5 percent of them have been positive. A total of 13,269 serology tests have been given, and 1.2 percent of them have been positive.
----- IN FONTANA, walk-up testing will be held at the Jessie Turner Center throughout the month of June.
Testing will be offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 15556 Summit Avenue.
This is a free event and does not require health insurance. Testing is open to all county residents, and having symptoms is not required. All clients must wear a face covering.
Appointments are necessary and are made on a weekly basis by calling (909) 387-3911 or by visiting sbcovid19.com.
