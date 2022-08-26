San Bernardino County officials have released information regarding the highly unusual status of the Fontana School Board Area 2 race in the November election.
Changes to the election procedure needed to be made because of the death of BarBara Chavez, who had successfully filed her paperwork to be a candidate on Aug. 12, the final day of eligibility. She was seeking to replace the incumbent, Adam Perez.
However, on Aug. 21, Chavez was killed in a vehicle collision when a suspect who was fleeing the scene of a previous hit-and-run crash drove through a red light and struck a Honda driven by Chavez, according to police.
“Ms. Chavez’ name will not appear on the November ballot due to her passing,” said Felisa Cardona, the deputy public information officer for the county.
That leaves Perez as the only candidate who has filed to run in Area 2 so far.
However, due to the extraordinary circumstances, the county is now extending the deadline for persons wishing to be elected to that position. The deadline is now Thursday, Sept. 1 at 5 p.m., Cardona said.
If no other candidate files to run for this office by the extended deadline, Perez will be appointed in lieu of election and the contest will not appear on the November ballot, Cardona said.
