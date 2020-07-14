A pedestrian died after being struck by a car in Fontana on July 13, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident took place at 11:51 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Foothill Boulevard, just west of Cherry Avenue, said Officer Rich Guerrero.
Through investigation, it was determined that a 1998 Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Foothill when a 39-year-old Fontana man stepped into the roadway. The vehicle subsequently struck the victim and caused significant injuries to his body.
The driver, a 37-year-old Fontana man, stopped and rendered aid until emergency personnel arrived on scene.
The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The Fontana Police Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) was investigating the collision.
