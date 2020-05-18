A person has died after apparently contracting the coronavirus at Laurel Convalescent Hospital in Fontana, according to statistics released on May 18 by San Bernardino County.
A total of 11 people have been infected at Laurel Convalescent Hospital, the county said. Six of those people are facility residents, four are staff members, and one is listed as "other," the county said.
No specific information was provided by the county in regard to the deceased individual.
Overall in Fontana, 417 residents have been sickened with the coronavirus and 13 people have died.
Health officials have been very concerned about COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing facilities, where more than one-third of the total coronavirus deaths in San Bernardino County have taken place.
In the county, the worst outbreak at a nursing home was at Cedar Mountain Post-Acute Care Facility in Yucaipa, where 115 persons were infected with coronavirus and 21 persons died.
Villa Mesa Care Center in Upland has reported 57 cases and five deaths, and Reche Canyon Regional Rehabilitation Center in Colton has 45 cases and 10 deaths.
In addition, outbreaks have occurred at correctional facilities in the county. At the California Institute for Men in Chino, there have been 398 cases and five associated deaths, the county said.
----- OVERALL IN THE COUNTY, there have been 3,593 cases and 155 deaths as of May 18.
A total of 39,079 people have been tested for COVID-19 and 9.2 percent of them have been infected, the county said.
Testing is now open to all county residents, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. Testing takes place at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton on any weekday, but appointments are necessary. For more information, persons can visit http://sbcovid19.com.
