A person died in a mobile home fire in Fontana on Jan. 25, and a firefighter was injured while battling the blaze, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
At 8:17 a.m., crews were dispatched to a reported residential structure fire in the 17200 block of Valley Boulevard. Multiple 911 callers stated a mobile home was on fire with someone still inside the burning home. Due to the reports of victims trapped, an ambulance was started.
ME77 arrived within three minutes of dispatch to find heavy smoke and fire showing from multiple sides of the mobile home. Crews immediately initiated both a rescue operation and fire attack. Crews entered the burning mobile home via doors and windows, attempting to rapidly find the trapped victim.
While crews were inside looking for a potential victim, the fire rapidly increased in intensity. The quickly progressing fire forced one firefighter to bail out a nearby window, the other out a nearby door, said Battalion Chief/Public Information Officer Mike McClintock.
Crews then transitioned from an offensive posture to a defensive posture, attempting to knock back the flames prior to reentering the home. Once the interior conditions became more tenable, crews completed a fire attack and primary search of the home. While completing the search, they found one adult victim who had perished in the fire, McClintock said.
The fire was knocked down in about 30 minutes. Firefighters were successful in keeping the fire from spreading to nearby trailers.
One firefighter was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries. Two civilians were transported a local hospital with smoke inhalation injuries.
San Bernardino County Fire responded with four engines, two truck companies, a medic squad, three battalion chiefs, two fire investigators and a safety officer. Three American Medical Response (AMR) ambulances responded as well.
The fire is under investigation. It appears to be accidental in nature, McClintock said.
