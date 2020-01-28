An airplane which was bringing U.S. citizens from China was originally scheduled to land at Ontario International Airport, but it has been diverted to March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, officials said.
ONT had been considered to be the repatriation point for more than 200 U.S. citizens who were arriving from the Wuhan region of China in a U.S. State Department-chartered aircraft.
The plane was leaving the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.
The plane arrived in Alaska, where the passengers underwent health screenings, on Jan. 28 and then departed for March Air Reserve Base.
The coronavirus has killed 132 people and has infected almost 6,000 others in China.
