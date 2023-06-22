A woman who allegedly abducted her 5-year-old child in Fontana was located and the child was found to be safe, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On June 22 at about 9 a.m., officers were dispatched to an address in the 15700 block of Paine Street to investigate a case of a lost child.
During the investigation, officers learned the house was broken into and the boy, Sebastian Sanchez, was abducted from inside. Fontana P.D. detectives were notified and assumed the investigation.
Sebastian’s mother, Alexus Marie Gonzalez, a 24-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was identified as a person of interest in this case.
Gonzalez was wanted for a separate child abduction that occurred approximately three weeks ago in San Bernardino. She currently has a felony kidnapping warrant out for her arrest regarding that incident. The San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office Child Abduction Unit is currently the lead agency for that case.
Detectives and the Fontana P.D.'s Fugitive Apprehension Team continuously worked the new case until later in the day on June 22, when Gonzalez was tracked down at a residence in San Bernardino. She was arrested and both children were found safe.
