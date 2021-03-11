Good news for local residents: Relatively few new coronavirus infections are being reported in Fontana and in San Bernardino County as a whole.
As of March 10, there have been a total of 38,872 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Fontana since the pandemic began early last year, according to the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health.
There were less than 200 new cases in the past week, which is a dramatic decline from the months of November, December, and January, when there were sometimes hundreds of new cases reported per day.
The number of deaths, however, has continued to rise, and it reached 348 as of March 10.
In the county, there have been 288,135 cases and 3,198 deaths.
Free coronavirus testing is available in Fontana at the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue, and the Jack Bulik Center, 16581 Filbert Street. For appointments, visit sbcovid19.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.