Relatively few new coronavirus cases are being reported in Fontana, continuing a trend which has emerged in recent months.
After a huge spike in November, December, and January, the number of new COVID-19 infections has dropped considerably, according to the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health.
As of April 12, there have been 39,540 COVID-19 cases reported in Fontana, an increase of 27 from the previous day. A total of 490 Fontana residents have died due to the coronavirus.
Overall in San Bernardino County, there have been 293,835 cases and 4,237 deaths.
County officials are still urging residents to get tested. Free testing is available in Fontana at the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue, and the Jack Bulik Center, 16581 Filbert Street. For appointments, visit sbcovid19.com.
