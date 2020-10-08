Weekend lane closures have been canceled for northbound Interstate 15 north of Fontana, according to Caltrans.
Because of an ongoing pavement rehabilitation project, lane closures were scheduled to take place on northbound I-15 from Oct. 9-12. However, Caltrans announced on Oct. 9 that the road work was canceled and all lanes of the freeway will be open.
