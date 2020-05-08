Face coverings are no longer required -- but still strongly recommended -- in San Bernardino County as the result of a new health order requested by the Board of Supervisors.
The new order repeals the April 23 omnibus health order that required face coverings as well as social distancing at essential businesses, and banned gatherings and short-term rentals.
Although no longer regulated by a county health order, gatherings and short-term rentals are still prohibited and social distancing at essential businesses is still required under the state’s “stay-at-home” order, the county announced on May 8.
“The County strongly urges everyone to continue wearing face coverings in public to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and businesses may still require face coverings for customers and employees,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “But repealing the local health orders and deferring to the less-restrictive state orders will allow the County to reopen businesses more quickly as the governor continues to relax standards.”
Many types of businesses were allowed to reopen on May 8 under certain conditions. The Board of Supervisors on May 7 adopted a readiness and reopening plan and made plans to seek Gov. Gavin Newsom's consent to open many other types of businesses the week of May 10.
The board plans to discuss additional details on Tuesday, May 12 at 9 a.m. That meeting can be viewed on the CountyDirect Broadcast Network at http://www.sbcounty.gov/Main/Pages/ViewMeetings.aspx.
Information related to COVID-19 in San Bernardino County can be found at http://sbcovid19.com/.
