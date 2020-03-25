The San Bernardino County Public Health Department will conduct a drive-thru specimen collection for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday, March 27.
The specimen collection for COVID-19 testing will be available for the public by appointment only. Appointment sign-up and details will be available on the COVID-19 webpage (wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus) on Thursday, March 26 by 8 a.m.
County Public Health will also publish a dashboard on the COVID-19 webpage on March 26. The dashboard displays a visual representation of data surrounding COVID-19 testing results, including the number of confirmed cases and deaths, patients tested, patients that tested negative, and confirmed cases by gender and by age groups.
“We tragically reported another death related to COVID-19 today (March 25) and our hearts go out to this man’s loved ones,” said Dr. Erin Gustafson, the acting county health officer.
The county reported 54 confirmed cases and two deaths associated with COVID-19.
