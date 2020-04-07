In an effort to protect the public from further spread of COVID-19, San Bernardino County's acting public health officer has formally ordered everyone in San Bernardino County to wear a face covering when leaving home.
Face coverings may include coverings that secure to the ears or back of the head and encompass the mouth and nose.
Homemade cloth ear loop covers, bandannas and handkerchiefs, and neck gaiters may be used to reduce the spread of COVID-19, particularly among asymptomatic people.
Surgical masks and N95 masks must be preserved for healthcare workers and emergency responders.
“Staying home, practicing social distancing and frequent handwashing are far more effective ways to combat the spread of COVID-19, and face coverings are not a substitute for those practices,” said Dr. Erin Gustafson, the county’s acting public health officer, on April 7.
The county originally said that drivers must wear their face coverings while in their cars, but later clarified that statement.
"Regarding the use of face-coverings while driving, there is no need for drivers traveling alone or with members of their households to wear face coverings unless they must lower their windows to interact with first responders, food service workers, or others who are not members of their households," the county said in a followup news release on April 8.
----- THE ORDER also said that faith-based services must be electronic only through streaming or online technology.
The county later clarified that statement to allow drive-in religious services which had been planned in connection with major religious observances taking place this weekend (April 9-12), for which organizations had already conducted considerable planning and incurred expenses.
"Organizations that have planned such services for the coming weekend should proceed with those services if they choose to do so and make every effort to prevent contact between congregants," the county said.
Many churches and houses of worship, including Water of Life Community Church in Fontana, are hosting “virtual” services, streamed online.
The county is encouraging single-family, home-based worshipping and activities, including Easter egg hunts among household members inside the house or in residential back yards.
----- THE COUNTY CLARIFIED the original order after acknowledging that the manner in which the order and guidance were made and disseminated created unintended consequences and hardships.
"The county has taken steps to ensure appropriate notice and coordination will occur in the future as we address the complicated and fast-moving crisis faced by our community and the entire world," the county said.
Violation of the order is a crime punishable by up to a $1,000 fine or imprisonment up to 90 days, or both, the county originally said, but the county later clarified that it does not expect law enforcement to broadly impose citations on violators.
"The expectation is that law enforcement will rely upon community members to use good judgment, common sense, and act in the best interests of their own health and the health of their loved ones and the community at large," the county said. "The imposition of penalties on members of the public who willfully and grossly disregard public health orders by putting others at risk of exposure to this infectious disease is meant as a tool for law enforcement to use as a deterrent."
For information about the coronavirus crisis, visit the county’s coronavirus website at sbcovid19.com. New information and resources are updated daily. The public can also contact the COVID-19 hotline from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at (909) 387-3911, or email the county at coronavirus@dph.sbcounty.gov.
(2) comments
5g is reason for this pandemic , there is no novel corona virus there are coronaviruses and they’re the common colds, elites need 5g for there plan. Look into it. Also notice the news is saying (x amount of people have died today after testing positive for covid-19 , what they are not saying is x amount of people died today due to covid-19) look into it. Watch the London real interview with DAVID ICKE. Let’s bring down the global elites before they launch 5g and f us all. First city to launch 5g ? Wuhan, China...
Lukebeam94, do you also believe the earth is flat bud?
go see a shrink, moron.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.