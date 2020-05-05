The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in San Bernardino County increased to 2,329 on May 5, and the number of deaths related to COVID-19 went up to 101.
The City of San Bernardino has 286 cases (the highest total in the county) and Fontana has 279 cases, the county said.
The number of cases in the county has been doubling once every 11.4 days. The number went up 6.7 percent from the previous day, when there were 2,182 cases.
Fontana has seven deaths associated with coronavirus. Yucaipa has 22 deaths, Redlands and Colton each have 10, and Upland has eight. Victorville and Ontario both have six.
