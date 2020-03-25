A total of 55 confirmed cases of coronavirus and three deaths have been reported in San Bernardino County as of March 26.
County officials released additional statistical information about the cases, although the county is still declining to identify the cases specifically by city.
The San Bernardino County Public Health Department will conduct a drive-thru specimen collection for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday, March 27.
The specimen collection for COVID-19 testing will be available for the public by appointment only. Appointment sign-up and details are available on the COVID-19 webpage (wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus).
