San Bernardino County on March 24 reported a total of 31 cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), an increase of 14 since March 22.
The county has no deaths attributable to the disease, the county said in a news release.
Additional cases are expected to emerge as more test results are reported to the county.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on March 19 issued a statewide stay-at-home order with exceptions for essential tasks and services. See details here: https://covid19.ca.gov/stay-home-except-for-essential-needs/.
"These orders are not intended to cause panic, but rather reduce the spread of infection and minimize the number of people who get sick at any one time to keep our healthcare system functioning," said Acting County Health Officer Dr. Erin Gustafson. "We have evidence of community spread of COVID-19 in our county and urge everyone to take this very seriously. I strongly urge everyone to do their part by practicing social distancing and staying at home."
Gustafson and the Board of Supervisors have declared a local health emergency to help ensure county government and the public are prepared and allow flexibility in response. Various county departments and agencies are working together and in partnership with cities, schools, and the business and nonprofit communities to ensure an effective response, the county said.
