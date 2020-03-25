A total of 54 confirmed cases of coronavirus and two deaths have been reported in San Bernardino County as of March 25.
County officials released additional statistical information about the cases, although the county is still declining to identify the cases specifically by city.
Here are statistics from the new dashboard on the county's website:
Confirmed cases: 54
Confirmed cases by gender: Female 57.4 percent, male 42.6 percent
Confirmed cases by age group:
• Age 0-17, zero cases
• Age 18-49, 27 cases
• Age 50-64, 17 cases
• Age 65 and over, 8 cases
• Age unknown, 2 cases
Patients tested: 549
Patients who tested positive: 9.8 percent
Patients who tested negative: 495
Deaths: 2
The San Bernardino County Public Health Department will conduct a drive-thru specimen collection for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday, March 27.
The specimen collection for COVID-19 testing will be available for the public by appointment only. Appointment sign-up and details are available on the COVID-19 webpage (wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus).
