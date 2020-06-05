Fontana has 17 deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to statistics released by the San Bernardino County Health Department on June 6.
Overall, there have been 224 coronavirus deaths in San Bernardino County.
As of June 6, Fontana had 642 coronavirus cases, the third highest total of any city in the county. San Bernardino had 921 cases and Chino had 890.
A total of 72,281 persons have been tested for coronavirus in the county, and 8.4 percent of them have been infected.
Testing is open to all persons in the county. Testing takes place at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton on any weekday, but appointments are necessary. For more information, persons can visit http://sbcovid19.com.
Walk-up testing events will be held in Fontana on June 9-12 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue. Persons are advised to use Citrus Avenue to get to Knox Avenue to arrive at the center. Testing is by appointment only and all clients are required to wear a face covering for their appointment.
