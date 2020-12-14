Six more Fontana residents have died because of the coronavirus, according to a report issued by the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health on Dec. 14.
A total of 131 persons from Fontana have died due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began earlier this year.
There have been 16,860 cases of the virus reported in Fontana, the Health Department said.
In San Bernardino County, there have been 127,791 cases and 1,241 deaths.
The recent gigantic spike in cases has been plaguing all of Southern California, causing ICU bed availability in hospitals to decrease at a rapid pace.
San Bernardino County health officials are urging all residents to be tested for COVID-19.
There are two testing sites available on weekdays in Fontana:
• Jack Bulik Center, 16581 Filbert Street;
• Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue.
Testing is free and does not require insurance. Symptoms are not required to test.
Due to an increased demand in COVID-19 testing, walk-ins are no longer accepted at the testing sites at this time. Testing is available by appointment only by visiting sbcovid19.com.
