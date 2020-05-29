Another person has died from the coronavirus in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health.
Fontana now has 16 deaths attributed to COVID-19, the county said on May 30. The 15th death was reported the day before.
Overall in the county, 204 persons have died due to the coronavirus.
Fontana has a total of 541 coronavirus cases, the third highest number of any city in the county. Chino has 839 cases, mostly because of an outbreak at the California Institution for Men, and San Bernardino has 733.
The county has 5,200 cases overall.
Testing is open to all persons in the county. As of May 30, 59,749 county residents have been tested for coronavirus and 8.7 percent of them have been infected.
Testing takes place at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton on any weekday, but appointments are necessary. For more information, persons can visit http://sbcovid19.com.
