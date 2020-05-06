Like many other businesses in Fontana, Nichols' Florist has been badly hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.
The flower shop, which has been located in the downtown area for many decades, lost out on business that normally is robust for seasonal events (such as high school proms) that were cancelled due to health concerns.
MaryLynn Nichols-Arriola, who runs Nichols' Florist, said she was able to keep going thanks to website orders, but she was saddened by the lack of walk-in business. "I miss my people," she said, referring to her devoted customers.
However, there is some good news coming out of Sacramento, just in time for the busy Mother's Day weekend (May 9-10): Florists are among the businesses in the state that will now be able to open up, with some modifications, as of Friday, May 8, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Fontana, like all cities throughout California, will be gradually moving into Stage 2 of modifying Newsom's stay-at-home order which has been in effect since March. Newsom previously announced a four-stage plan to gradually re-open the state.
Businesses which are considered "low-risk" in the retail, manufacturing and logistics sectors which meet the guidelines to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission will be permitted to re-open. Specific guidelines will be provided by the state on Thursday, May 7.
In addition to florists, other examples of businesses that can open under certain circumstances include bookstores, clothing stores, and sporting goods stores.
However, this good news does not apply to offices, seated dining at restaurants, shopping malls or schools, which must remain closed.
Newsom is allowing counties to move quickly through Stage 2 if the counties can meet the state's readiness criteria, including demonstrating they have a low prevalence of COVID-19, they meet testing and contact tracing criteria, their health care system is prepared in case they see a sudden rise in cases, and that they have plans in place to protect vulnerable populations. San Bernardino County has been working on creating and submitting its readiness plan to the state.
----- CURRENTLY, all City of Fontana facilities are closed to the public through Friday, May 15, with the possibility of an extension.
The city is in the process of preparing lobbies of facilities to reopen to enhance the safety of both staff and residents. Safety measures include installing Plexiglass shields at counters, social distancing signage and directions, acquiring face coverings for all who enter into facilities, and adding sanitation stations.
All city parks remain open during regular posted hours for residents to enjoy green spaces, walking paths and trails. The public is required to wear a face-covering and practice social distancing of at least six feet with members outside of their household. To continue minimizing the potential spread of COVID-19, park amenities remain closed until further notice. Amenities include playgrounds, picnic shelters, tennis courts, basketball courts, and parking lots.
