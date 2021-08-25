The South Fire, which erupted on Aug. 25 in the Lytle Creek area just north of Fontana, remained 0 percent contained as of the morning of Aug. 26, according to the San Bernardino National Forest.
The wildfire has burned 680 acres and has destroyed four homes and 14 out buildings, officials said.
One firefighter was transported to a local hospital for evaluation of a minor injury. There have been no other reports of civilian or firefighter injuries, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
An evacuation order remains in effect for the entire community of Lytle Creek. Due to the single two-lane road in and out of town, lack of lighting and the number of fire apparatus operating on Lytle Creek Road, residents are being escorted out of the area by law enforcement.
"With forecasted higher temperatures and winds today, we ask that residents respect this order and afford firefighters the greatest chance of fighting this fire aggressively yet safely," the Fire Department said in a news release.
Hundreds of firefighters and numerous air assets were on scene from Cal Fire, San Bernardino County Fire Department, and San Bernardino National Forest.
The Jessie Turner Center, located at 15556 Summit Avenue in northwestern Fontana, is being used as a possible evacuation site for residents fleeing the flames.
An information call center was set up at (909) 383-5688.
Because of the thick smoke, the air quality in Fontana is poor, and an advisory has been issued through Friday, Aug. 27 by the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
