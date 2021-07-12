A suspect died after being shot by police in Ontario at the end of a pursuit which started in Fontana on July 12, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Just before 3 p.m., Fontana officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle, said Public Information Officer Kevin Anderson.
The vehicle immediately fled from officers and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit ended on the on-ramp of Interstate 10 and Milliken Avenue in Ontario.
At the end of the pursuit, an officer-involved shooting occurred. There were two suspects in the vehicle, and one suspect was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The other suspect was taken into custody without incident.
No other details of the shooting were available.
No police officers were injured during this incident.
The investigation is ongoing, and the Ontario Police Department is handling the investigation.
I went by there and counted over 20 patrol cars
