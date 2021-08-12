A busy intersection in Fontana was shut down when police found pipe bombs inside a vehicle at a gasoline station on the morning of Aug. 12.
The intersection of Sierra Avenue and Valley Boulevard was closed for several hours before reopening in the afternoon, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident began at about 4:17 a.m., when a Fontana patrol officer saw the car stop at the gas pumps.
Police converged on the vehicle and arrested the suspect, who was armed with a handgun, said Fontana Police Officer Daniel Romero. The suspect was later identified as Alan Metka, 53.
When the officers looked inside the vehicle and discovered what they believed to be several live pipe bombs, they called the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department for assistance.
Throughout the morning, members of the Sheriff's Bomb Squad were carefully removing four bombs one by one and safely detonating them.
Numerous other illegal firearms were also found in the vehicle.
All of the businesses near the gas station at the shopping center were closed down for the day.
The Rialto Police Department later posted a message on social media regarding what had transpired prior to the Aug. 12 incident.
On Aug. 5, Rialto officers received a call from a repo driver who reported he was held at gunpoint and forced to release the vehicle or else he would be shot. The suspect left in the vehicle before officers arrived on scene. This information clarified another report that the vehicle had been stolen.
