A suspect has been arrested and charged with killing a man in a Fontana restaurant earlier this month, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident occurred on March 14, when the 45-year-old victim was shot multiple times while seated in a booth at the eatery in the 9100 block of Citrus Avenue.
The shooting suspect was positively identified as Luis Sanchez, 43, police said.
On March 19, Sanchez was located and arrested in the 2300 block of E. 2nd Street in Los Angeles. A 9mm handgun and a large amount of methamphetamine were allegedly located in Sanchez’ vehicle during his arrest, police said.
The investigation is still ongoing and any persons with information are urged to contact Detective Weiske at (909) 350-7774 (nweiske@fontana.org) or Detective Valenzuela at (909) 356-7126 (lvalenzuela@fontana.org).
