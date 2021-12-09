A 36-year-old man was arrested for allegedly committing a recent bank robbery in Fontana, and the FBI is investigating a series of other robberies in the Inland Empire, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Dec. 2 at about 12:14 p.m., an armed robbery occurred at the Chase bank in the 16100 block of Foothill Boulevard. The suspect, wearing a disguise, entered the business and gave the teller a ransom note.
The note demanded money and threatened violence if the teller did not comply. During this time, the suspect brandished the handle of a firearm. The teller gave the suspect a large sum of U.S. currency. The suspect left the bank and entered a getaway vehicle. That getaway vehicle was later located nearby and found to have been reported stolen earlier in the day.
Through investigative means and department resources, Fontana P.D. detectives identified the suspect as Charles Metzermacher of San Bernardino. The suspect is a career criminal, a documented gang member, and is currently on PRCS/probation for grand theft auto, police said. Detectives continued their investigation and identified multiple locations in San Bernardino associated with the suspect and the robbery.
During the investigation, FBI authorities contacted Fontana P.D. detectives. They stated that Metzermacher was just one of multiple people believed to be responsible for multiple Chase bank robberies throughout the Inland Empire in the past few months.
On Dec. 9, Fontana P.D. detectives, the Special Operations Division, IVS Team, and the FBI executed multiple search warrants in San Bernardino related to the Chase bank robberies. Metzermacher was located at one of the locations and taken into custody without incident.
During a search of all the locations, multiple firearms were located along with additional evidence of the robberies. The search warrants also resulted in several other subjects being arrested for various charges, felonies, and outstanding warrants.
Even though the suspect was arrested in connection with the Fontana crime, the FBI and several other agencies are still actively working on other robbery cases.
