A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a teenager during a party in Bloomington last year, according to a news release issued by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on April 26.
Israel Diaz, a 19-year-old resident of Bloomington, has been charged with the murder of Robert Plyley, a 15-year-old resident of Rancho Cucamonga.
Back on Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:03 a.m., deputies from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station responded to the 10600 block of Geronimo Avenue in Bloomington for a reported shooting. Plyley was found lying on a driveway with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Investigators with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, determined that a large party had taken place at the location and several fights broke out, during which time Plyley was shot.
Through continued investigation, detectives identified Diaz as the suspect. A search warrant, along with a no bail arrest warrant, was obtained and the Sheriff’s Specialized Enforcement Division assisted detectives with a search of the suspect’s residence. Diaz was not located, and detectives believed Diaz was most likely in Mexico.
Detectives began working with the U.S. Marshals Service and the Department of Homeland Security to locate Diaz and extradite him back to the United States.
On April 25, Diaz was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol as he attempted to enter the U.S. Diaz was booked in at the San Diego County Jail on the no bail warrant for murder. He will be transferred to the custody of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department in the coming days.
