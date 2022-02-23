Two suspects have been arrested in connection with an incident in January in which two victims were shot in Fontana, and one of the suspects was charged with attempted murder, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Jan. 8 at about 2:50 a.m., the dispatch center received several calls of shots heard in the area of Mango and Walnut avenues. A few minutes later, a call was received for a traffic collision at Juniper and Merrill avenues.
At the collision scene, officers located two occupants of a white SUV suffering from gunshot wounds. Based on the involved parties’ statements, the two incidents were found to be related.
Both gunshot victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Also located were bullet casings at the original location where shots were heard.
After the service of several search warrants, detectives were able to identify the alleged shooter and an additional subject possibly involved.
On Feb. 22, surveillance was conducted by the P.D.’s Fugitive Apprehension Team in San Bernardino, and both subjects were arrested without incident. A loaded ghost gun was located under the driver’s seat of the shooter’s vehicle, police said.
After the subjects were interviewed by detectives, the shooter was booked into West Valley Detention Center for attempted murder and other felony charges.
