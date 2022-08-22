A suspect has been identified in connection with the shooting of a young woman which took place earlier this month in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The shooting occurred on Aug. 13 at about 1 a.m. in the parking lot of the Boston’s restaurant in the 16900 block of Sierra Lakes Parkway.
A fight involving two groups of subjects at the restaurant spilled out into the parking lot. One of the subjects, identified as Javier Torres, 22, allegedly pulled out a semi-automatic firearm and fired multiple rounds toward the other group of subjects.
A completely uninvolved 21-year-old woman, who had just left a local drive-thru, was driving through the parking lot looking for a place to pull over and eat. Several rounds allegedly fired by Torres struck the victim's vehicle, and one round struck the victim in her side. The victim lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a fire hydrant.
The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition with life-altering injuries.
Torres fled the location after the incident and has not been found.
At the time of the attempted murder, suspect Torres was wearing a black shirt, gray shorts, black socks, black Crocks, and an orange baseball hat.
Torres is a documented gang member and should be considered armed and dangerous, Fontana Police Sergeant Chris Surgent said. His last known residence was in the Fontana / Rancho Cucamonga area.
The three other people with Torres at the time of the shooting have already been identified and contacted, Surgent said.
Persons who have any information about this case or the whereabouts of Torres are urged to contact Detective Collopy at (909) 356-3388 or email jcollopy@fontana.org.
