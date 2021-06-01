A suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted two victims, including an elderly disabled woman, has been arrested, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The suspect, Raul Christopher Alzaga, 28, was identified by police on the afternoon June 2 and led officers on a pursuit, after which he attempted to slit his own throat, according to Police Chief Billy Green.
Alzaga ran through several alleys and back yards before eventually being cornered by police. Alzaga refused to surrender and immediately began to cut his neck with a knife before collapsing in a pile of garbage, Green said at a news conference. Police were able to grab the knife and handcuff Alzaga. The suspect, a resident of the San Gabriel Valley, is now hospitalized.
A second suspect who was with Alzaga was located and taken into custody.
"This was a traumatic incident for the victims as well as our city, but I want to thank the great residents of Fontana for assisting us with this investigation," Green said.
Police received numerous tips from residents, which led to the arrest.
The incident involving the elderly disabled woman took place on June 1 at about 1 a.m. at a residence in the 7800 block of Juniper Avenue. The suspect entered the home by removing screens from the window and forcing his way into the room where the victim was sleeping.
Prior to assaulting the elderly woman, the suspect entered another residence on the same block of Juniper and sexually assaulted another female but was scared off by a family member, police said.
(1) comment
I live right next door to where it happened, seen that guy before. It's an SF for south fontana, can't see the F from pictures, has more tatoo
s than that, his hair normally short might have just been locked up for a bit and just got out. Hasn't had time to trim hair but energy to hunt defenseless women. Will keep an eye out
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.