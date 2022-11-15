A suspect who was wanted for his alleged involvement in the shooting of a young woman outside a restaurant in Fontana three months ago has been taken into custody, according to the Fontana Police Department.
After an exhaustive search, 22-year-old Javier Torres was arrested, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Nov. 15.
Torres was wanted for allegedly committing an attempted murder that occurred at the Boston’s Restaurant back on Aug. 13, when he is suspected of recklessly fired a semiautomatic handgun into a busy parking lot, police said.
The shooting occurred after a fight involving two groups of subjects at the restaurant spilled out into the parking lot. Torres allegedly fired multiple rounds toward the other group of subjects but instead struck a completely uninvolved 21-year-old woman, who had just left a nearby drive-thru and was driving through the parking lot looking for a place to pull over and eat, police said. Several rounds struck the victim's vehicle, and one round struck the victim in her side. The victim, who lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a fire hydrant, was hospitalized in critical condition.
Torres, a documented gang member, fled the scene of the crime, police said.
“Our patrol officers and detectives never stopped investigating this case and trying to locate Torres,” the Facebook post said.
Police wrote and served numerous search warrants, interviewed his family members, and conducted surveillance on possible locations before eventually finding Torres.
